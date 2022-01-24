American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 91,045 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.32% of Carlisle Companies worth $33,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $227.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.06. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

