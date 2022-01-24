American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.94% of Onto Innovation worth $33,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,725 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,935. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $89.47 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.15. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

