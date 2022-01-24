American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.81% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $33,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCDX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $17.95 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of -35.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

