American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 127,455 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,455 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Matador Resources worth $38,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTDR stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 4.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

