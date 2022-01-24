American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 17,708 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3,134.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $30,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,200,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,736,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,802.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,405,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,052.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,001.01 and a 52-week high of $2,012.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,224.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,521.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.99 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,917.43.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

