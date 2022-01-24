American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 86,907 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 387.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,907 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Gartner worth $33,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

Shares of IT opened at $275.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.82 and a 200 day moving average of $306.40. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.