American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1,453.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,038 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 315,345 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $37,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 972,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

CM stock opened at $127.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $132.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.