American Century Companies Inc. Sells 19,571 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,571 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.42% of AutoNation worth $33,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in AutoNation by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 70.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 31.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,743,000 after purchasing an additional 161,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

AutoNation stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.50. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.64 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

