American Century Companies Inc. Sells 222,621 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222,621 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.36% of James River Group worth $33,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $26.97 on Monday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -29.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JRVR. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

