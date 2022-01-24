American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,651,443 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651,443 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.53% of SelectQuote worth $32,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLQT shares. Barclays cut SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

