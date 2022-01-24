American Century Companies Inc. Sells 3,962 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.21% of Molina Healthcare worth $33,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 134.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,417,000 after buying an additional 178,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,086,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6,585.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 115,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,878,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $278.08 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $328.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.69.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

