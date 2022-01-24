American Century Companies Inc. Sells 584,913 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 584,913 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.63% of Crane worth $34,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after buying an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after buying an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1,521.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after buying an additional 183,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $99.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.77.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

