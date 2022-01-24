American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Up 6.7%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares were up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65. Approximately 566,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,865,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 126.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $204,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

