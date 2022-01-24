American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Sells $10,482.57 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $10,482.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,827,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,459. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in American Well by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMWL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

