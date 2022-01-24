America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Trading Up 3.4%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.98 and last traded at $98.24. Approximately 790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 60,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

