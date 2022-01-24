Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) were down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 1,169,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 639,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USAS shares. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 344.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 56,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

