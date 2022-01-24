Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.60

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 3625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

