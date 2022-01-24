AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,850. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.