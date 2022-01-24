AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.95

Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 4033847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $516.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of -0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMMO by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of AMMO by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AMMO by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of AMMO by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMMO by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

