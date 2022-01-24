Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Gilbert forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.46 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 279.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 289,219 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

