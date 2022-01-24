Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.33

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $541.32 million for the quarter.

Amplifon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

