AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.57

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 3064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMSSY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

About AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

