AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Shares Down 1.3%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) shares traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.56. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

AMS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.