AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Stock Price Down 33.4%

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB)’s stock price fell 33.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. 501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 98,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

AMTD International Company Profile (NYSE:HKIB)

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.