Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Up 6%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.42. 688,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,811,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 945.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after buying an additional 1,583,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,981,000. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

