Analysts Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.66 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce sales of $14.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.47 billion. Accenture posted sales of $12.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $59.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.59 billion to $60.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $65.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.31 billion to $68.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

ACN opened at $335.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.57 and a 200-day moving average of $348.98. Accenture has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,406 shares of company stock worth $7,923,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

