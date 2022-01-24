Analysts Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Announce Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will post $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the highest is $3.43. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $18.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.78 to $18.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $14.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,770,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,536. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.57. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

