Analysts Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report $4.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $19.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $19.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $21.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $160.54 on Monday. Eaton has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

