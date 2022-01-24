Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

ETD traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $24.44. 6,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,743. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $617.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.14. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $32.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

