Analysts Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report sales of $43.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.20 million and the lowest is $38.40 million. FibroGen reported sales of $65.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $262.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.30 million to $270.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $192.64 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $247.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $155.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.90. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

