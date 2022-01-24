Analysts Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.26. IPG Photonics posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

Shares of IPGP traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.79. 517,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $142.12 and a 12 month high of $257.90.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

