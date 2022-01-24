Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.51 Billion

Analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post sales of $10.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $10.55 billion. Oracle reported sales of $10.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $42.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $44.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.53 billion to $44.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Societe Generale increased their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $11,082,000. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $82.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.85. Oracle has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

