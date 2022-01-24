Analysts Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.70 Million

Equities analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to post sales of $306.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.05 million to $495.60 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $21.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,329.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $369.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.74 million to $567.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $173.65 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $240.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.92.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after buying an additional 235,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after buying an additional 220,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 204,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 568,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

