Analysts Anticipate Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.02. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

RSVR stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSVR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $120,000.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

