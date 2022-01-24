Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.94. T-Mobile US posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,407. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.85. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

