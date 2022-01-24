Analysts Anticipate The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report $32.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.57 billion. Kroger posted sales of $30.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $137.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.33 billion to $139.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $139.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.25 billion to $143.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Kroger stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. Kroger has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kroger by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 827.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Kroger by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.