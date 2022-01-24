Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

WEN stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $21.65. 124,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

