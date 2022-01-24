Analysts Expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 152.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

BNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after buying an additional 152,767 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,204,000 after purchasing an additional 329,730 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNR stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.59. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $953.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of -2.07.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.