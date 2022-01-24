Analysts Expect Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings. Cidara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cidara Therapeutics.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of CDTX stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

