Analysts Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to announce $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.74. Crown Castle International reported earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $6.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,102,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.55 and a 200-day moving average of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

