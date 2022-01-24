Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Brokerages predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.76. 856,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,491. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $83.98.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

