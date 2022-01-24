Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE DLNG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,771. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.