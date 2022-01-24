Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Announce $8.46 EPS

Brokerages predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report earnings of $8.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.39 and the highest is $8.53. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $6.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $34.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.78 to $35.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $37.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.43 to $40.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.07.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $16.03 on Monday, reaching $621.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,089. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $679.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.04. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

