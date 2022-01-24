Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Announce $8.46 EPS

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report earnings of $8.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.39 and the highest is $8.53. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $6.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $34.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.78 to $35.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $37.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.43 to $40.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.07.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $16.03 on Monday, reaching $621.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,089. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $679.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.04. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.