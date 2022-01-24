Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Announce $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.67. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.43. 7,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,136. Leidos has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

