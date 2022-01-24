Analysts Expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.45). Olema Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 739,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,945,548.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $100,431 in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $5.95 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $239.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.96.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

