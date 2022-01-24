Analysts Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.35 Billion

Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post $24.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.52 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $22.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $78.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $82.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.15 billion to $82.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PepsiCo.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 24.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 729,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $240.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

