Analysts Expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Post -$1.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will post ($1.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Praxis Precision Medicines posted earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($3.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07).

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ PRAX traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $13.91. 8,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,336. The company has a market capitalization of $623.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 64.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth about $3,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 120.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 102.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

