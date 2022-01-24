Analysts Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.85. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.
In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 106,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.