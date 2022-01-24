Analysts Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.70.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.85. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 106,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.