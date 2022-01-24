Analysts Issue Forecasts for BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOC Hong Kong in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst expects that the company will post earnings of $8.13 per share for the year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BHKLY stock opened at $76.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20. BOC Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $76.98.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

