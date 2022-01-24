Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northern Trust Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Shares of NTRS opened at $113.93 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.91.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.